Skerritt calls for territorial boards to support Wehby Report recommendations at March AGM

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt remains hopeful that the region’s territorial boards will approve some of the recommendations presented in the Wehby Report on Governance Reform at the upcoming AGM in March.

He said the implementation of the suggestions presented in the July 2020 report by a six-member group, comprising professionals in business, academics, law, politics, and professional cricket, can only come to fruition if the territorial boards vote in agreement to have them approved.

Speaking during Thursday’s virtual press conference alongside Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, Skerritt said CWI governance reform lies within the hands of the Caribbean’s respective cricket administrations.

Skerritt said much work was done, during his tenure, “merge” and “adjust” some of the recommendations to initiate much-needed reform at CWI. However, the support from each territorial board remains critical for implementing such recommendations.

