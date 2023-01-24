Mandhana and Kaur bat India to victory over West Indies Women

EAST LONDON, South Africa- India Women defeated West Indies women by 56 runs in the third match of the Women’s T20 International Tri-Series between hosts South Africa, India and the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London.

Assistant Coach Robert Samuels assessed the West Indies performance as poor fielding which allowed India to post that total. Samuels said, “India got away with scoring, our fielding was a big miss. Hayley couldn’t open as she was dealing with an injury, so she had to bat lower down, and in order for us to win she has to bat as early as possible.”

Samuels added “We have to put bigger scores on the board not just batting out the 20 overs. Our focus is to get the batting consistent and to do the basic stuff better, which will bring more confidence. Hayley is getting into some for, Shemaine has had scores in the warm-up and now this match, so little by little we are trying to get things going by the time we get to the World Cup.”

The West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women at the same venue on Wednesday, January 25. The first ball is at 3:00 pm local time (9:00 am Eastern Caribbean/8:00 am Jamaica time).

