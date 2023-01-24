Mansingh, Shields newcomers named to Scorpions squad

Right-arm leg-spinning all-rounder Abhijai Mansingh and fast bowler Ojay Shields are the only new faces named in a 13-man Jamaica Scorpions squad for the first two rounds of the upcoming Regional Four-Day Championship.

The Jamaica Scorpions are scheduled to play the Leeward Hurricanes in the first round and then the Barbados Pride in the second round with both matches to be played in Antigua.

Off-spinner Akim Fraser also makes a return to the squad after missing the last regional championship due to injury while seamer Marquino Mindley has also returned from injury and is expected to spearhead the pace attack which includes Gordon Bryan.

The other spinners named are Patrick Harty and Jamie Merchant with Aldane Thomas once again selected to don the gloves behind the stumps.

