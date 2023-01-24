Young Athanaze to lead Volcanoes in Regional Four-Day Championship

Left-handed batsman Alick Athanaze, 24, has been named captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes to participate in the 2023 West Indies Championship. His deputy will be left-arm pacer Preston McSween.

This would be Windward Islands’ first full Four-Day Championship in over two decades without the prolific runs scorer Devon Smith, who retired last season.

Full Squad: Alick Athanaze (Captain), Preston McSween (Vice-Captain), Sunil Ambris, Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Daurius Martin, Kimani Melius, Nicklaus Redhead, Jerlani Robinson and Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper).

