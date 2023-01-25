Test skipper Brathwaite among West Indians in ICC teams of the year

West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been named in the International Cricket Council's men's Test Team of the Year, following a successful year with the bat.

The 30-year-old averaged 62 in seven Tests during the last calendar year, scoring two hundreds — a marathon 160 against England in Bridgetown and a fine 110 against Australia in Perth in December.

Brathwaite's West Indies teammates, batsman Shai Hope and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, were also honoured by the ICC, named in the men's One-Day International Team of the Year.

"I'm very privileged and honoured to be named as a member of the Test team," said Brathwaite, who recently arrived in Zimbabwe for the two-Test tour against the hosts, starting next month.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments