Injustice! Sarwan slams selectors over exclusion of Adams

Former Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Selection Panel, Ramnaresh Sarwan, has voiced his displeasure over the non-selection of left-arm spinner Antony Adams to the Guyana Harpy Eagles 13-man squad for the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

“Injustice to a young man who has worked tremendously hard on his game and fitness. Who without any doubt deserve[s] to be in [the] Guyana team,” Sarwan stated Thursday on Facebook in response to the justification the current selection panel gave for Adams’ non-selection.

Sarwan was the man in charge of the selection panel when the GCB Executive took office in March 2021, but had to step down when he was elevated to the West Indies selection panel in January 2022.

Ravindranauth Seeram, a former national coach and player, replaced Sarwan as chair of the GCB panel.

