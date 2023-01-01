Tevyn Walcott scores 87* as honors even between Volcanoes and Red Force after opening day of 2023 West Indies Championship

Tevyn Walcott scored an unbeaten 87 while Bryan Charles and Terrance Hinds took four wickets each as the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force played out an even first day of the opening CWI 2023 West Indies Championship fixture at the St. George’s Stadium in Grenada.

The Red Force won the toss and chose to bowl first on a sunny first day. Their decision was rewarded early as Terrance Hinds removed former West Indies Under-19 Captain Kimani Melius for just four in the third over.

Hinds got his second victim just two overs later, removing Kavem Hodge caught behind for a duck.

Captain Alick Athanaze then joined Jerlani Robinson at the crease and the pair put on 28 runs before Robinson was dismissed by Tion Webster for a patient 14 off 40 balls.

This brought the experienced Sunil Ambris to the crease and he and Athanaze put on 54 for the fourth wicket before Athanaze was dismissed just after lunch for 40.

Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves was next in but went quickly for five to leave the Volcanoes reeling at 113-5, bringing Walcott to the middle to join Ambris.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments