Nandu scores 126 on debut to put Harpy Eagles in good position against Pride

Former West Indies Under-19 opener Matthew Nandu struck 126 on debut as the Guyana Harpy Eagles ended day two of their West Indies Championship match against the Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in a strong position.

The Harpy Eagles started day two on 205-5 with Nandu (70) and Kevin Sinclair (28) at the crease.

The pair added 25 runs to the overnight score before Sinclair was dismissed for 43 in the 85th over, bringing Vice-Captain Veerasammy Permaul to the crease to join Nandu.

The pair continued to fight off the Barbados bowling, reaching 273-6 in the 102nd over when Nandu, who represented the West Indies at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, brought up his maiden first-class 100 off 295 balls.

