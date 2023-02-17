Darren Bravo still on Cricket West Indies' radar

CHAIRMAN of the West Indies men’s selection panel Desmond Haynes said despite Darren Bravo not playing a Test match in over two years he is still in consideration to earn a recall, calling the left-hander a “class act.”

Bravo, 34, last played a Test match for West Indies in December 2020. Bravo was excluded from the West Indies squad for a two-match Test series starting next week.

Batsmen such as Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer and Kyle Mayers are among those who have been batting in the West Indies middle order over the last two years leaving Bravo on the sidelines.

Haynes said Bravo’s age is not a reason why he will be overlooked.

“We in the Caribbean do not have the luxury to really talk about age is not on someone’s side. If someone is doing well in our competition I think his name must come up for selection.”

