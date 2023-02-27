Bonner to bolster Scorpions for remaining four-day fixtures

Discarded West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner is set to return to the Jamaica Scorpions squad for its upcoming matches in the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championship which is set to resume on March 15.

Bonner who toured with the West Indies team to Zimbabwe on their two-Test tour, was overlooked for the tour to South Africa with young Alick Athanaze from the Windward Islands replacing the Jamaican in the Test side.

Bonner is set to play in the third round against the Windward Islands in Trinidad and Tobago with the Jamaican coaching staff elated that the right-hander will return to bolster the team’s batting.

“One of the positives I am really looking forward to is the fact that we will have Bonner back which will add a little bit more experience to the batting which we lacked in the opening encounters,” said assistant coach Nikita Miller.

The Scorpions will be hoping that Bonner’s inclusion will have an immediate impact as the Scorpions’ inexperienced batting line-up was certainly exposed during their opening drawn encounter against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and their second-round loss to the Barbados Pride.

