Coley, Brathwaite: Versatility key for success vs South Africa

VERSATILITY in all areas remains a top priority for West Indies if they are to make a winning start to their two-match Test series against hosts South Africa, which bowls off with the opener in Centurion on Tuesday.

This was the sentiment shared by both maroon head coach Andre Coley and Test team skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on Saturday, after they battled to a drawn result against a South Africa XI, in a three-day warm-up match on Friday.

Coley and Brathwaite agree South Africa would be a tougher test than their recent stint in Zimbabwe and both believe the key to success is to ensure they’re at their best in all aspects of the game.

In a Cricket West Indies interview on Saturday, Coley said, “You want to maintain standards and discipline. Catching behind the wicket, because the ball tends to bounce more consistently here, it’s something we have to make sure we’re on top of.

“The lengths that we bowl, our consistency, making sure we plan well. From a batting standpoint, ensuring there are consistent partnerships throughout the innings from top right through to the bottom.

