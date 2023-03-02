Shallow eyes CWI president position

DR KISHORE Shallow has confirmed he has accepted the nomination for president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will contest the March 25 elections at the CWI 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua.

Shallow has served as vice-president of CWI since 2019 under president Ricky Skerritt and chaired the taskforce which developed the first West Indies selection policy. Further to this, he chaired the Franchise Review Committee and played an integral role in stabilising the financial state of the organisation during the covid19 pandemic.

Skerritt, who has served two terms, will not contest the elections.

On Wednesday, in a CWI media release, Shallow said, “I wish to express gratitude to the territories for reposing confidence in me, understanding that the continued effort to reinvigorate our beloved cricket is a mammoth of a task, which requires capable and progressive leadership.”

