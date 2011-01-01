Holder: Every team apart from big three barely playing any Tests

Jason Holder became the second West Indies player after Sir Garry Sobers to take 150 Test wickets and score 2500 runs but does not think he will be able to break Sobers' record because of the dearth of Test cricket facing teams like West Indies.

"The way world cricket is going now, apart from the big three, every team is barely playing any Test cricket," Holder said after the second day's play between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion. "We average six to eight Test matches over the last three years. This year we've got six, next year around six. You have to be in the XI for every single game to get anywhere close to 100 Tests."

Holder is playing his 61st Test and with West Indies only due to play India (two Tests at home in July) this year, and 24 more Tests in the current FTP, even if he plays in all of them, he will not catch up with Sobers' 93. Nor is Kraigg Brathwaite, who debuted in May 2011 and has 83 Tests, likely to catch up with Joe Root, who started playing Tests in December 2012 and already has 129 caps to his name.

1 comments