Matthews stars as Mumbai make bold statement in historic opener

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — West Indies Women's Captain Hayley Matthews played a starring role in the historic opening game of the inaugural Women Premier League here Saturday as her Mumbai Indians crushed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs.

The elegant right-hander punched 47 from 31 balls at the top of the order, helping to lay the foundation for Mumbai's massive 207 for five from their 20 overs.

Player of the Match, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 65 from 30 deliveries while 22-year-old New Zealander Amelia Kerr struck a swift, unbeaten 45 from 24 balls.

Giants, minus retired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin who was forced out of the tournament through injury, could only muster 64 off 15.1 overs in reply.

