Pacer Roach hails Windies great Garner

Kemar Roach has praised the input of West Indies fast-bowling legend Joel Garner after overtaking him on the all-time West Indies list of wicket-takers in Tests.

The 34-year-old Roach claimed 5-47 in the second innings of the opening Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion last week, to move into fifth place on the West Indies charts with 260 wickets from 76 Tests.

Fellow Barbadian Garner, a member of the stellar West Indies pace battery of the 1970s and 80s, now lies sixth with 259 wickets from 58 Tests.

"When I first came into the West Indies team, he was the team manager and I spent a lot of time in his room, communicating with him and stuff [like that] and learning the tricks of the trade," Roach said.

"And he's always took me under his wing. He checks in on me once and a while and we had a good friendship, so to pass him is a great honour … and it's just who's next on the list [to surpass].

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments