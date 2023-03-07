Hetmyer has to know what he wants- Chief Selector Sarwan

Chairman of the Senior National Selection Panel, Ramanaresh Sarwan, has indicated that Shimron Hetmyer’s selection to the Guyana Harpy Eagles would hinge on him playing Inter-County cricket.

According to Sarwan, he has spoken to Hetmyer on numerous occasions and would trust that a “mature” Hetmyer would make the necessary choices.

“I have spoken to ‘Hetty’ numerous times before and I think ‘Hetty’ is mature enough and old enough to make the right decisions and he has to know what he wants,” Sarwan stated on Saturday when questioned on Hetmyer’s availability for selection.

Sarwan announced the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship, and Hetmyer, who opted out of playing for county team Berbice for reportedly family commitments, was not included in the squad.

