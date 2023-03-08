Motie nominated for ICC Player-of-the-Month honour

LONDON (CMC):

ROOKIE WEST Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is one of three players nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for February.

The 27-year-old was named alongside England batsman Harry Brook and veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in the nominations announced yesterday by cricket’s world governing body.

In only his third Test last month, Motie snatched a record 13 for 99 to spin West Indies to an innings and four-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test in Bulawayo.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments