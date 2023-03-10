Excitement building in Guyana for Republic Bank Five For Fun National Festival Finals

GEORGETOWN, Guyana  As the national finals of the Republic Bank Five For Fun Cricket draws near, the top three teams from the county preliminaries have booked their places for the finals of the event. St Lawrence Primary from Essequibo, Enterprise Primary from Demerara and All Saints Primary from Berbice, emerged as champions for their respective counties, securing their spots at the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket National Festival Finals.

The National Festivals Finals will be held on Friday, 10 March at the Police Sports Club Ground in Georgetown from 9:30am to 12 noon with the official closing ceremony and awards presentation following the conclusion of the matches. In the event of inclement weather, the matches and awards ceremony will be moved to the National Gymnasium in Georgetown at the same time. After completing the zonal preliminary matches, the three teams consisting of three boys and two girls, qualified out of their zones to compete in the Republic Bank Five For Fun County Finals.

These were hosted at the Imam Bacchus Sports Club, Essequibo on 27 February; at the National Gymnasium, Demerara on 3 March; and at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground, Berbice on 6 March.

The Republic Bank Five for Fun is the new and exciting cricket format designed to grow interest and participation in cricket for future generations of children, which is part of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Future Stars Programme and the Republic Bank Power to Make A Difference programme. Republic Bank and CWI partnered to create this unique 5-over, 5-player format of the game to drive participation amongst school age children.

Boys and girls play together in mixed teams in a format designed around the principles of fun, inclusion and equality. The fun elements of the game are rooted in its speed, energy, and uncomplicated rules. Republic Bank leverages its group-wide Power to Make a Difference programme to grow and support Five for Fun.

CWI leverages their extensive coaching and schools development infrastructure in partnership with the local Territorial Boards and Five For Fun is the starting point of the CWI Future Stars programme which is the home of the cricket pathway from grassroots to international level.

Jonelle Dummett, Manager, Marketing & Communications of Republic Bank (Guyana Ltd) said: Cricket is an important part of Caribbean culture and Republic Bank is committed to supporting this much-loved pastime as we understand its value across the region. Republic Bank's Five For Fun is another of our meaningful investments in this great sport that we love, and moreso, this new format that involves girls and boys at the Primary School level, will help to hone talent and ensure continuity of the sport. The dedication exhibited by players, coaches, teachers, organizers while having fun in a safe environment with the opportunity to develop life skills is the true power of the spirit of Caribbean cricket. Republic Bank will continue playing its role as we seek to positively impact the sport and those involved.

Deleep Singh, Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Executive Member of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) said: The foundation of all cricket starts at the primary schools level, and coming out of a difficult period of almost two years with no extracurricular activity or sports interaction among children, this collaborative cricket initiative is timely and essential to restart and rebuild the base of the cricket development pathway in Guyana.

He added: This collaboration between Republic Bank Limited, CWI, GCB and the Government of Guyana, has passed participation and cricket volume expectations, with 75 schools participating in over 390 matches. This is significant and promising for rebuilding participation numbers in cricket and for the identification of emerging talent, both boys and girls, in a manner that is strategic and progressive. The programme is simple and fun, and gives our children the opportunity to play freely, learn, and build a love for the game.

Former Guyana and West Indies batter Assad Fudadin is one of the coaches who has been involved in the Republic Bank Five For Fun initiative. He said: This programme is truly a gamechanger because it is fast paced, fun, engaging, and the format is very relevant to our time. From my experience coaching in the programme, the kids truly love the short game format, and I can see it allowing them time to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors, their community and promoting family involvement which is important.

The Republic Bank Five For Fun Cricket Programme in Guyana is a partnership between Republic Bank Limited and CWI, in collaboration with the GCB, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Republic Bank Five for Fun County Final Results:

Essequibo

Republic Bank Five for Fun Champions: St. Lawrence Primary (East Bank Essequibo)

Second: Maryville Primary (Leguan Island)

Third: Marias Pleasure Primary (Wakenaam Island)

Fourth: Fisher Primary (South Essequibo Coast)

Fifth: 8th of May Primary (North Essequibo Coast)

Demerara

Republic Bank Five for Fun Champions: Enterprise Primary (East Coast Demerara)

Second: Uitvlugt Primary School (West Demerara)

Third: Mackenzie Primary (Upper Demerara)

Fourth: Timehri Primary (East Bank Demerara)

Fifth: St Pius Primary (Georgetown)

Berbice

Republic Bank Five for Fun Champions: All Saints Primary (New Amsterdam)

Second: Sheet Anchor Primary (Canje)

Third: Place  Rose Hall Primary (Lower Corentyne)

Fourth: Place  Rosignol Primary (West Bank Berbice)

Fifth: Number 51 Primary (Upper Corentyne)

