Mentality under the microscope, laments Brathwaite

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has questioned his side’s mentality after they crashed to a heavy 284-run defeat inside four days of the decisive second Test against South Africa.

The Caribbean side dismissed the hosts for 321 in their second innings on Saturday, but then crumbled spectacularly for 106, after being set an improbable target of 391 at the Wanderers.

“It’s only mental,” said a solemn-faced Brathwaite, moments after the batting capitulation.

“I think technically yes, we can work on the flaws. So the thing is, you can work on your weaknesses, you can work on your strengths, but your mind has to be in the right place.

