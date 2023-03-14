Chase to replace McCoy in West Indies T20I squad vs South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Senior Men’s Selection Panel today named Roston Chase as the replacement for Obed McCoy in the 15-member squad for the T20 International Series (T20I) against South Africa starting on 25 March. McCoy was named in the original squad subject to medical clearance but has been ruled out of the upcoming series due to a knee injury.

Lead Selector The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “Roston gets an opportunity in the upcoming series as we see him being a versatile player who can be called upon at any stage in the game. We want to wish Obed the best with his rehabilitation programme and hope to see him back in West Indies colours soon.”

The three-match T20I Series bowls off on Saturday 25 March at SuperSports Park in Centurion. The second match will be at the same venue the following day, while the third match will be at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday 28 March.

The T20I Series is preceded by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series. The first two matches will be at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March, with the final contest on Tuesday 21 March at JB Marks Oval Potchefstroom.

T20I SQUAD

Rovman Powell (Captain)

Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Johnson Charles

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

West Indies white ball match schedule in South Africa

Thursday, 16 March: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

Saturday, 18 March: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

Tuesday, 21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Saturday, 25 March: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)

