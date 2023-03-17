Permaul becomes leading wicket-taker in regional first-class cricket

Day two of the Guyana Harpy Eagles third-round West Indies Championship fixture against the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at the Brian Lara Stadium was a historic one for Harpy Eagles left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

The 33-year-old took three wickets in the Red Force’s first innings and, in the process, surpassed Jamaican Nikita Miller to become the leading wicket-taker in regional first-class cricket.

Miller ended his career in 2019 with 511 wickets and Permaul now has 512.

“I’m very happy to be the leading wicket-taker in the region,” Permaul told CWI in an interview after day two.

