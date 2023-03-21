Dottin remains deeply disappointed by Gujarat Giants explanation for her omission from WPL

Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin says she is "deeply disappointed" by the "bewildering reasoning" given by the Gujarat Giants explaining her omission from the squad for the inaugural WPL.

The Giants had stated prior to the season that the 31-year-old was "recovering from a medical situation", and subsequently announced Australia’s Kim Garth as her replacement.

Dottin tweeted that she was "recovering from nothing" at the time of the announcement.

At a media interaction after Dottin's response, Giants issued a clarification that they had to seek a replacement because they were unable to obtain a medical clearance in time for Dottin.

Dottin put out a detailed statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying, "I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament.

"At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently 'recovering from a medical situation'. This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, in fact 'unable to obtain medical clearance' despite being granted as recently as February 20th."

