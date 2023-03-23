Haynes a better fit as batting coach - Sir Clive Lloyd

Former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd said that his former outstanding opener Desmond Haynes should have been named the West Indies batting coach instead of being appointed to the lead selector position.

Lloyd was speaking during an interview on the Mason & Guest Show on Tuesday night on the Voice of Barbados.

The legendary skipper, arguably the region’s most successful captain, said: “I told him (Haynes) he got the wrong job. I said ‘You are a batsman of class’. I said: ‘You should be coaching our batsmen’ and he agreed with me. But you see the point is...we are not thinking about this thing properly,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd, a former chairman of selectors himself and former WI team manager, said the situation on the women’s side of the equation was also requiring further attention.

He added that the Windies need to follow the example of the other higher-ranked countries like Australia, South Africa, India, New Zealand etc. and become involved in Test cricket. “If you look at the situation where women cricketers are concerned. Look at the countries that are doing well...their longer game helps their shorter game and we are not looking at that. We are just grooming guys and girls to just hit the ball. We want some people to concentrate and still find the gaps; that don’t give away their hand and that’s why we are falling short,” he contended.

