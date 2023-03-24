Shallow: Strong finances will drive WI success

KINGSTOWN: Cricket West Indies president designate Dr Kishore Shallow said long-lasting success on the field in the sport in the Caribbean is strongly linked to finding financial resources to fund development programmes.

Shallow, a former president of the St Vincent & the Grenadines Cricket Board and the current president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control, will be confirmed in the post of CWI president at the 24th annual general meeting on Saturday in Antigua.

Shallow said all the presidents of CWI of the recent past tried to invest in the grassroots of the sport, but had limited success because financing development was costly.

“The challenge is always the finance,” he said during a TV interview with the hosts of the SportsMax Zone on the Caribbean cable TV channel SportsMax.

“In my manifesto, where you see 'Commercial and Marketing,' I really believe that greater emphasis must be placed on that. Once we can generate more revenue, it can be injected almost directly into our cricket development programmes.”

