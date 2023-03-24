Taylor eagerly eyeing return after fitness troubles

Leading West Indies Women’s batsman Stafanie Taylor says she is pleased with her recovery following her recent fitness struggles, and believes she still has a major contribution to make to the Caribbean side.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the global women’s game but has found herself sidelined by a worrisome back injury for the better part of the last 12 months.

Currently in Antigua undergoing assessment, Taylor said she was looking forward to making a full return to competitive action at some point.

“I feel really good given the procedure I’d done at the World Cup which would’ve given me some time to get some work in,” the Jamaican said.

“It’s not where I would like to be but I actually like where I’m actually headed, so it’s just about putting in some more strength work to get the back strong again and we should be good.”

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

