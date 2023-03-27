Matthews named player of the tournament as Mumbai Indians win inaugural WPL
Mon, Mar 27, '23
The Mumbai Indians are champions of the inaugural season of the Tata Women’s Premier League after a seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
The Capitals, who advanced to the final after finishing top-of-the-table in the league phase, made 131-9 off their 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first.
Captain Meg Lanning led the way with 35 while Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav each made 27*.
Hayley Matthews was magnificent with the ball for Mumbai, picking up three wickets in her four overs while conceding only five runs. Issy Wong also continued her wicket-taking form with 3-42 from her spell.
