Cricket West Indies: Can A leopard change its spots?

Unsolicitedly 10 years ago, I publicly lent some advice to the incoming president of the then governing body of West Indies cricket.

Needless to say, and knowing what I know about the then incoming president, my advice went unheeded. Whycliffe "Dave" Cameron does not do 'small fry'! Not that 10 years down the road, the CWI president-to-be needs my advice. More pointedly, he does not. But as one who campaigned for the position, I have some thoughts. They might not add up to a hill of beans. But for the last 10 years at least, I have been marinating them.

As I begin to write them, it's instructive that I am on the upper level of the Georgetown Cricket Club at the Bourda Cricket Ground in Guyana, watching two Under-15 teams — Berbice and Demerara — do battle in a 50-over match. Instructive to me indeed, because I now have more faith in, and get more satisfaction from, the future of West Indies cricket, than from its present. In fact, in medical parlance, the incoming CWI president might have to be a specialist in both early childhood development and palliative care. Because from where I sit, the best CWI can do with the top-level band of West Indies cricketers, is to make the rest of its days comfortable. And true to my manifesto, I was planning to put more emphasis into 'finder-schools' development. But forget about me.

