Windies all-rounder Mayers stars on IPL debut

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — Fortune favoured West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers and he played a starring role with the bat on his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday and set up a 50-run win for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Delhi Capitals.

Mayers smashed two fours and seven sixes in his 73 from 38 balls and anchored LSG to 193 for six from their 20 overs after they were put in to bat in their season-opener at the BRSABVE Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

England speedster Mark Wood then sparkled with the ball with a fiery spell of five for 14 in his allotted four overs to enable LSG to restrict the Capitals to 143 for nine.

Australia international David Warner hit the top score of 56 off 48 balls that included seven fours and South Africa international Rilee Rossouw made 30.

Mayers was fortunate when Khaleel Ahmed dropped him on 14 at short third man off pacer Chetan Sakariya in the final over of the Power Play, which ended with LSG on 30 for one, having lost their captain, K L Rahul, at deep backward square leg off the same bowler in the fourth over.

