Alzarri, Romario and proper leadership

In an interview after West Indies won the decisive T20 International against South Africa on March 28, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said that he loved playing under Rovman Powell, the WI captain from Jamaica, who led them to an excellent victory, clinching the series 2-1.

He remarked that he felt comfortable when the skipper handed him the ball, as he had built in him the necessary confidence by telling him that it was up to him to win the match and he, the captain, had the faith in him to do the trick.

That quip alone inspired Alzarri to give his bowling that extra effort to beat the South Africans. I believe that, without actually knowing it, skipper Powell made the right comment, psychologically, to excite the positive intensity of his fast bowler’s approach. This fired up Alzarri’s enthusiasm to fetch victory against a foe that WI had not conquered on their home turf in almost ten years; in any format of the game.

It drove him to win the game by blowing away five of the opponents’ batsmen for 40 runs. It was indeed a worthy effort. He toppled the dangerous Quinton de Kock for 21, with the score at 32. The target of 221 kept getting smaller when he was brought back into the attack, instantly removing attacking left-handed batsman David Miller for 11. At 149/3, some sort of balance was achieved, however, South Africa still held the upper hand.

Read more at Newsday

10 comments