The venues and fixtures for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed with the tournament taking place from 16 August to 24 September in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. 

The tournament gets underway in Saint Lucia with six matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground between 16 August and 20 August with home side the Saint Lucia Kings appearing in four of those fixtures. 

From there the tournament moves on the St Kitts & Nevis with six matches at Warner Park between 23 August and 27 August with four games for the home team, the Patriots. 

The next leg of the tournament will take place in Barbados with the CPL returning to the country for the first time since 2019. With six matches scheduled for the iconic Kensington Oval, and four home games for the Barbados Royals, there will be lots of excitement about the tournament’s return. The matches will take place in Barbados from 30 August to 3 September.

From 5 September to 10 September the tournament will be in Trinidad & Tobago. There will be four home games for the Trinbago Knight Riders and six matches in total. 

The final leg of the tournament will take place in Guyana with the matches running from 13 September to 24 September. The knockout stages will be in Guyana again in 2023, with excitement already building after the successful running of the final last season. 

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “We are very pleased that the tournament will be staged in five countries in 2023. As ever, the CPL is a chance for fans across the region and around the world to enjoy world class cricket. And for the players from the Caribbean it is an opportunity to showcase their skills and further their careers.” 

Men’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

 

Date and time

Teams 

Venue

Weds 16 August, 7pm 

Saint Lucia Kings

Jamaica Tallawahs

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia 

Thurs 17 August, 7pm

Saint Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Sat 19 August, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Sat 19 August, 7pm

Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Sun 20 August, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs

Barbados Royals

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Sun 20 August, 7pm

Saint Lucia Kings

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Wed 23 August, 7pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Jamaica Tallawahs

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts 

Thurs 24 August, 7pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Sat 26 August, 10am

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Sat 26 August, 7pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Sun 27 August, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Sun 27 August, 7pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 

Trinbago Knight Riders

Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Wed 30 August, 7pm

Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thurs 31 August, 7pm

Barbados Royals

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sat 2 September, 10am

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sat 2 September, 8pm

Barbados Royals

Saint Lucia Kings

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sun 3 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sun 3 September, 8pm

Barbados Royals

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Tues 5 September, 7pm

Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals

Trinidad, venue TBC

Wed 6 September, 7pm

Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinidad, venue TBC

Sat 9 September, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinidad, venue TBC

Sat 9 September, 8pm

Trinbago Knight Riders

Jamaica Tallawahs

Trinidad, venue TBC

Sun 10 September, 10am

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinidad, venue TBC

Sun 10 September, 8pm

Trinbago Knight Riders

Saint Lucia Kings 

Trinidad, venue TBC

Wed 13 September, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Thurs 14 September, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sat 16 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sat 16 September, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sun 17 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs

Saint Lucia Kings

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sun 17 September, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

 

Tues 19 September, 7pm

Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wed 19 September, 7pm

Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Fri 22 September, 7pm

Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator  vs Loser Qualifier 1

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sun 24 September, 7pm

Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

 

