Cricket West Indies settles with Courtney Browne, Eldine Baptiste over wrongful dismissal claim, report

Cricket West Indies has moved to settle their legal dispute with former selectors Courtney Browne and Eldine Baptiste, cricket commentator and broadcaster Andrew Mason is reporting.

The two former West Indies players received letters of termination on April 10, 2019, shortly after Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow won the Cricket West Indies presidential elections in March that year. The termination letters made reference to a task force that was being established to review the selection system. The task force that was chaired by CWI Vice President Dr Kishore Shallow was expected to make recommendations.

Notwithstanding that the task force had not yet met, CWI fired the selectors ahead any recommendations that would have come from the task force.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments