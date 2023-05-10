WICB new boss makes historic appointment with female selection panellist

FORMER ST Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s captain and Windward Islands batsman, Stacy Ann Adams, has been appointed the first woman on the Windwards selection panel.

Directors of the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), under new president Dwain Gill, ratified the historic appointment of Adams at their annual general meeting this past Thursday in the Grenada capital.

“I am thankful and delighted to be named in such esteemed company as a selector for the WICB,” Adams said in a news release.

“I am thrilled by the appointment and the arrant confidence and faith that the board has shown in me.

“I have always been a mere humble servant of the sport, and as such, I am prepared to work hard with profound integrity and professionalism to give my best in this role, adding to the continuity and development of Windward Islands cricket.”

