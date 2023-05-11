Tallawahs CEO says Powell, management parted on good terms

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS CEO, Jeff Miller, is downplaying speculations that something may be wrong within his Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise after the high-profile exit of winning captain Rovman Powell last week.

According to the CEO, Powell’s departure is part of franchise cricket and nothing more and doesn’t anticipate any disunity in the team for the upcoming CPL season.

“This is franchise cricket, players come and go so we don’t anticipate any division in the team. We’re anticipating to have a great team again this year and even though we haven’t announced our captain yet, he’s very enthusiastic on the upcoming season,” said Miller.

The Jamaica Tallawahs in past years was home to the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Powell, all of whom have moved on after captaining the team.

According to Miller, the apparent trend is not a deterrent for other big-name players wanting to represent the three-time CPL champions.

