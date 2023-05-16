Results-oriented approach the focus for Windies 'A'  Da Silva

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Captain Joshua Da Silva said West Indies A are focused on playing a results-oriented brand of cricket, as they prepared to face Bangladesh A in the first of three four-day "Tests" bowling off here today.

The senior side's first-choice gloveman said the Caribbean side has been hard at work since arriving last Thursday and are intent on using an approach which will guarantee them success.

"As a team, we just want to play a brand of cricket that we want to be proud of and that we can use to bring results because we want to win," Da Silva said ahead of the opening "Test" here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

"Our strategy is just to play our game and play the [kind] of cricket we know how to play — and hopefully that will bring the results with the efforts that we're putting in."

The 15-man squad includes three other players with Test experience — opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

All three players featured in West Indies' last Test series against South Africa in March, when West Indies lost both to the hosts.

