Simmons takes up Head Coach role with TKR for CPL 2023

Phil Simmons has been announced the Head Coach of four-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), ahead of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League starting in August.

Simmons, who played for West Indies from 1987 to 1999 as an opening batter and medium-pacer, representing them in three World Cups, is one of the most respected coaches from the region.

After his retirement from playing, Simmons had two stints as Head Coach of the West Indies (2015-2016 and 2019-2022), along with coaching roles for Zimbabwe (2004-2005), Ireland (2007-2015), and Afghanistan (2017-2019).

