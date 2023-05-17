Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo has returned to Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Bravo returns to the Knight Riders after two seasons with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, having won the title with them in 2021.

Bravo is the leading wicket taker in T20 history and has more wickets than any other player at the CPL with 124 victims in this 97 matches. Bravo is also the leading wicket taker for the Knight Riders with more than 100 wickets for his home franchise.

Bravo represented the Trinidad franchise from 2013 to 2020 claiming the title four times in that period. With five CPL titles Bravo is the most successful player in the tournament’s history and he is synonymous with Trinidad cricket so his return to his home team will be an exciting prospect for Knight Riders fans.

The complete squads for the Republic Bank CPL will be announced during the draft show which will be broadcast at the end June 2023.

Kieron Pollard, TKR captain: "Very exciting times. The champion DJ Bravo is coming back to his home franchise TKR. Our relationship and our friendship is second to none and this is a very good opportunity for us both to represent TKR together once again, in the upcoming season. We are very happy to have him back in red and black."

Venky Mysore, TKR Team Director: “DJ (Champion) Bravo has been one of the key pillars on which TKR has been built. We are delighted to welcome him back home & look forward to another enjoyable season. There’s no doubt the entire #TeamTKR and our fans will eagerly look forward to seeing him back in TKR colours”

