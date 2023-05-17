CWI announces appointment of Hallam Nichols and Gail Mathurin as new Non-member Directors

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the appointments of Mr Hallam Nichols and Ms Gail Mathurin as new members of the CWI Board of Directors for a one-year period.

The new non-member (independent) Directors were appointed following the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday 11 May. Mr Nichols is an experienced and successful businessman based in Barbados. Ms Mathurin is a former Jamaica High Commissioner to London as well as Director-General of CARICOM’s Office of Trade Negotiations.

With Ms Mathurin being named as a Director it now means that CWI will for the first time in its history have two women on the Board of Directors. The other non-member Directors are: Mrs Debra Coryat-Patton, a Trinidadian attorney; and Mr Manniram Prashad, a past Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce for Guyana who were both re-appointed for a one-year period.

CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow said: “We are privileged to have these two esteemed professionals, Ms. Mathurin and Mr. Nichols, as new Directors of CWI. They bring a wealth of experience with a global perspective and are highly knowledgeable about the dynamics of commercial and trade in our region. Undoubtedly, the organization will benefit immensely from their involvement and the return of Directors Coryat-Patton and Mr Prashad.”

Dr Shallow added: “Appointing two women out of the four positions for independent directors is consistent with the aim to bring more diversity to the boardroom of Cricket West Indies. Both Ms. Mathurin and Mrs. Coryat-Patton are first-rate experts in their respective fields, and with enthusiasm, I look forward to their meaningful contributions to the Board.”

Mr Nichols said: “I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity by Dr. Kishore Shallow and Cricket West Indies to serve in this capacity and offer my years of experience in business to help advance the West Indies cricket's agenda. I am particularly keen in helping to shape the business of sport, as cricket still has tremendous untapped potential for us here in the Caribbean. I look forward to contributing to put smiles back on the faces of our people.”

Ms Mathurin said: “As a long time, passionate fan and supporter of West Indies cricket, I am very honoured to be appointed as an Independent Director to the Board of CWI. I am looking forward with great excitement to working with the President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, other members of the Board and the Secretariat of CWI, in addressing the challenges facing our cricket at this time.”

