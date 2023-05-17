McKenzie, Chanderpaul anchor strong start for Windies 'A'

SYLHET, Bangladesh (CMC) — Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies "A" to make a strong start to their Test series against hosts Bangladesh "A" on Tuesday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed pair endured little trouble during their time together and shared 130 for the first wicket to set the foundation for the innings after the visitors won the toss and chose to bat on a typically easy-paced pitch.

Alick Athanaze was not out on 35 and had put on 60 — unbroken — with Chanderpaul for the third wicket before the weather intervened, and their fellow left-hander and incumbent Test No 3 Raymon Reifer made 26 in a solid start from the West Indies A top order.

