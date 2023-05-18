Barbados win all five matches to lift CG United Womens Super50 Cup

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Barbados Women’s won all five of their matches to be crowned champions in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup for 2023. Playing in the final round against Leeward Islands on Wednesday, the Bajans bowled out the hosts for 74 and then reached the target of 75-3 to record an easy seven-wicket victory at Warner Park.

Barbados captain Hayley Matthews was one of the tournament’s leading performers and said it was a joy to win their fourth consecutive 50-overs regional title. She showered praise on her team-mates.

“We had high expectations so it was really good that we could have a good start to the tournament and finish it with a really good win. Throughout the tournament, we had performances and contributions from everyone which was very pleasing. The juniors were given an opportunity to come through and find their game and they did exactly that. I’m very happy with the way the seniors and junior came together to win the title,” she said.

In the other matches on Wednesday: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas defeated Guyana by 76 runs at St Paul’s Complex to end in second place, while Jamaica beat Windward Islands by eight runs in a close contest at Conaree.

The players will now switch to the T20 Blaze tournament which starts on Saturday at Warner Park.

Matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

MATCH SCHEDULE

CWI T20 Blaze (Round 1-4 to be played at Warner Park)

Round 1: Saturday 20 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – 2:30:pm

Trinidad & Tobago red Force Divas vs Barbados – 7pm

Round 2: Sunday 21 May

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – 10am

Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 7pm

Round 3: Tuesday 23 May

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands – 10am

Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7pm

Round 4: Thursday 25 May

Jamaica vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 2:30pm

Barbados vs Windward Islands – 7pm

Round 5: Saturday 27 May – 8am

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Warner Park

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana – St Paul’s

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Conaree

