Barbados win all five matches to lift CG United Womens Super50 Cup
Thu, May 18, '23
BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Barbados Women’s won all five of their matches to be crowned champions in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup for 2023. Playing in the final round against Leeward Islands on Wednesday, the Bajans bowled out the hosts for 74 and then reached the target of 75-3 to record an easy seven-wicket victory at Warner Park.
Barbados captain Hayley Matthews was one of the tournament’s leading performers and said it was a joy to win their fourth consecutive 50-overs regional title. She showered praise on her team-mates.
“We had high expectations so it was really good that we could have a good start to the tournament and finish it with a really good win. Throughout the tournament, we had performances and contributions from everyone which was very pleasing. The juniors were given an opportunity to come through and find their game and they did exactly that. I’m very happy with the way the seniors and junior came together to win the title,” she said.
In the other matches on Wednesday: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas defeated Guyana by 76 runs at St Paul’s Complex to end in second place, while Jamaica beat Windward Islands by eight runs in a close contest at Conaree.
The players will now switch to the T20 Blaze tournament which starts on Saturday at Warner Park.
Matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.
MATCH SCHEDULE
CWI T20 Blaze (Round 1-4 to be played at Warner Park)
Round 1: Saturday 20 May
Windward Islands vs Guyana – 10am
Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – 2:30:pm
Trinidad & Tobago red Force Divas vs Barbados – 7pm
Round 2: Sunday 21 May
Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – 10am
Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30pm
Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 7pm
Round 3: Tuesday 23 May
Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands – 10am
Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30pm
Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7pm
Round 4: Thursday 25 May
Jamaica vs Guyana – 10am
Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – 2:30pm
Barbados vs Windward Islands – 7pm
Round 5: Saturday 27 May – 8am
Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Warner Park
Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana – St Paul’s
Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Conaree