CWI to stand firm in wake of new ICC revenue share deals

CHIEF EXECUTIVE officer Johnny Grave said Cricket West Indies (CWI) has written extensive reports to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s world body, on the issue of its revenue distribution model, and the lure of players away from the international stage to franchise Twenty20 tournaments around the globe.

The issue of the ICC revenue distribution model became topical when it was revealed that under a proposed new deal, the Indian board was projected to collect nearly 40 per cent of net surplus, about US$230 million per year of annual earnings of US$600 million, from the world body’s next four-year commercial cycle.

“There have been no discussions at the ICC chief executives’ committee meetings on the core distributions from 2024 onwards,” Grave said during a virtual news conference following last Thursday’s CWI board meeting.

“Clearly, on the back of improved media rights deals that the ICC have announced a few months ago, we would certainly be expecting more revenue for CWI from ICC, but we are working to assiduously improve all our revenue streams and explore other diverse revenue opportunities, including the investment we have made here in Antigua at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.”

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments