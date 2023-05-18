Haynes explains Hetmyer, Lewis, Allen absences

LEAD SELECTOR Desmond Haynes said the talent pool in the Caribbean was small, and no player could be ruled out of selection for the West Indies men’s international team.

This was the common theme that ran through responses from Haynes during a virtual news conference on Monday that dealt with the glaring non-selection and the absence of a handful of high-profile players, including Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, and Fabian Allen.

None of the three featured in the men’s team for a series of three One-day Internationals in the United Arab Emirates and the subsequent qualification tournament in Zimbabwe for the 2023 ICC One-Day International Cricket World Cup in India.

“I must say, though, that I just want the public to know that nobody has been ruled out of selection for West Indies,” he said. “We do not have the depth of players to rule out anybody for selection. We really cannot afford to side-line anyone.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

4 comments