Dubai, 19 May 2023: The three-match ODI Series between UAE and the West Indies will now begin a day earlier with the two teams playing the opener on Sunday 4 June at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first match was originally scheduled for Monday 5 June. The West Indies Men’s team will arrive in Dubai on Thursday 1 June.

The second match will be played on Tuesday 6 June with the third and final match scheduled for Friday 9 June. All three day-night matches will start at 4:30pm with the toss at 4pm at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign which begins on 18 June.

The all-important tournament will confirm the remaining two spots for the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India.

UAE vs West Indies ODI series, matches to start at 4:30pm (8:30AM Caribbean/7:30AM Jamaica)

4 June – UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

6 June – UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

9 June – UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Please see full squad below.

Shai Hope (captain)

Brandon King (vice captain)

Alick Athanaze

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Dominic Drakes

Kavem Hodge

Akeem Jordan

Gudakesh Motie

Keemo Paul

Raymon Reifer

Odean Smith

Devon Thomas