Jamaica gets second win in as many games in CWI Womens T20 Blast; Barbados, Windwards also win in round two

Defending champions Jamaica got their second win in a row in the CWI Women’s T20 Blaze with a six-run win over Trinidad & Tobago while Barbados and the Windward Islands each got their first wins of the tournament over Guyana and the Leeward Islands, respectively, in a triple-header at Warner Park on Sunday.

Stand-in captain Rashada Williams (32) and Chedean Nation (32) both led Jamaica to 115-9 off their 20 overs against the Trinidadians, for whom veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed took 3-19 off her four overs.

The chasing effort saw only Britney Cooper provide any real resistance with 29 as Neisha-Ann Wasome’s 3-16 from four overs helped restrict T&T to 109-9 off their 20 overs.

Barbados secured a narrow three-wicket win over Guyana in the day’s second encounter.

