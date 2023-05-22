Pooran happy to repay investment after seeing LSG into playoffs

KOLKATA, India (CMC) – Nicholas Pooran said Saturday he was happy to repay the investment Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had made in him, after helping the franchise through to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.

The left-hander top-scored with a Man-of-the-Match 58 on Saturday as Super Giants pulled off a narrow one-run victory over Andre Russell and Sunil Narine’s Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

With Super Giants stumbling at 73 for five at the start of the 11th over, Pooran arrived at number seven to blast four fours and five sixes in a 30-ball knock, before perishing in the penultimate over with victory already in sight.

“I knew I had to go as deep as possible. I know once the spinners are bowling they’ll give me bad balls and it’s a really small venue, as well so I was hoping to capitalise. But I just tried to go as deep as I [could],” said the former West Indies captain, picked up a year ago in the IPL draft by Super Giants for nearly US$2 million.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

3 comments