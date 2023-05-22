Haynes: Cornwall not forgotten

Rahkeem Cornwall is a contender for selection for selection in the West Indies team for the Test series against India later this year says The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, the lead selector of the West Indies selection panel.

Cornwall, 30, played the last of his nine Test matches two years ago against Sri Lanka but the burly off-spinning all-rounder has continued to be an outstanding bowler in the regional Four-Day Championships.

This year Cornwall was the most successful bowler in the Championships bowling 212.2 overs and capturing 35 wickets at an average of 14.34.

“Cornwall bowled well in the Four-Day competition and even though he made himself unavailable for the Headley-Weekes tournament that does not stop him from being in line for selection during the Test series against India in the Caribbean later this year,” Haynes said during a virtual news conference earlier this week.

