Damaged reputation, unpaid salary- Vishaul Singh to take legal action against GCB

Former Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Vishaul Singh said he plans to take legal action against his former employers, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), for a combination of issues ranging from “no payment since August 2022” to “damage to his professional career”.

Speaking to members of the media on Friday from the United States of America, Singh expressed dismay over statements from the then Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel, Ravindranauth Seeram, and the lack of communication from the GCB top brass.

Singh, who was on an ‘A’ contract, claimed that though he was not receiving payments, “Cricket West Indies was still paying his salary to the GCB up to until December 2022.”

The former Test player presented an email thread with a series of correspondence between him and the GCB where he constantly pressed for answers to no avail, and it even saw the intervention of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

News Room Sport reached out to GCB President Bissoondyal Singh on Friday and he indicated he is aware of the situation, but offered not to give an official comment given it is a legal matter.

The 34-year-old batter has subsequently retired from national duties, but indicated he has an offer from another franchise to play First-Class cricket.

“Firstly, Cricket West Indies, myself, and WIPA did seek to end things on a good note as per se with the Guyana Cricket Board which I was in the process of doing before the Guyana Cricket Board went on record in saying they didn’t hear from me in six to seven months. The evidence is there, I have been in contact with the Guyana Cricket Board, with all the executives, with all the people that are in charge at the franchise level for all of these six to seven months.”

