Brathwaite believes Andre Coley is right man for job
Tue, May 23, '23
West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite believes new head coach Andre Coley is the right man for the job and has thrown his full support behind him.
Last Friday, the 48-year-old Coley’s appointment as head coach of the Test squad was announced. He had served as interim West Indies head coach since December 2022, following the resignation of Phil Simmons.
In an exclusive interview with Barbados TODAY, Brathwaite, who most recently worked with the former Jamaican wicketkeeper during the West Indies tour of South Africa where they played two Test matches, said Coley had shown a hunger to win.