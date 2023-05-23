Brathwaite believes Andre Coley is right man for job West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite believes new head coach Andre Coley is the right man for the job and has thrown his full support behind him. Last Friday, the 48-year-old Coley’s appointment as head coach of the Test squad was announced. He had served as interim West Indies head coach since December 2022, following the resignation of Phil Simmons. In an exclusive interview with Barbados TODAY, Brathwaite, who most recently worked with the former Jamaican wicketkeeper during the West Indies tour of South Africa where they played two Test matches, said Coley had shown a hunger to win.

“Andre is very hungry to do well and lead the region to win Test matches, and I look forward to working with him.

“I was happy for coach Coley; we had a good stint in the previous two Test series. South Africa did not go to plan, but we fought well in patches, and I look forward to seeing how he leads us. He is a calm personality who has gained the guys’ respect,” Brathwaite said.

Coley, a former first-class player, has worked his way up through the coaching system leading the West Indies Under-19 team, the High-Performance Center, the West Indies ‘A’ team, and the WI Academy, which he has gained massive recognition for.

