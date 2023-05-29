Brilliant Barbados win T20 Blaze to complete the double

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis- Barbados completed the double by capturing the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze, by defeating Leeward Islands by eight wickets on the final day of the competition on Saturday.

Entering the match at Warner Park level with Guyana on 12 points and needing a victory to secure the title, Barbados chased down 122 to complete their all-important fourth victory of the tournament, with 15 balls to spare.

Last week they won the CG United Women's Super50 Cup title.

“We were expected to win. Obviously last year we missed out narrowly in the T20s but we’re really happy to have taken both. We finally saw the senior players stepping up. We asked the seniors to step up in the absence of Hayley, obviously that's a big shoe to fill and I think they did that superbly.” said Barbados captain, Shakera Selman

Barbados have won the double in 2018, 2019, 2023 and were CG United Women's Super50 Cup champions in 2022.

At St Paul’s Sports Complex, Guyana sensationally defended a score of just 39 to come away with a nailbiting one-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago, and finish level on points with Barbados.

However, Barbados were adjudged winners, having won the head-to-head clash by three wickets in the second round last Sunday.

In the other game played at Conaree, Windward Islands ended the tournament on a high with a six-wicket take down of deposed champions Jamaica.

Tournament Results

Round 1:

Windward Islands vs Guyana – Guyana won by 4 runs

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – Jamaica won by 8 wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Barbados – T&T Red Force Divas won by 5 wickets

Round 2:

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – Windwards won by 46 runs

Guyana vs Barbados – Barbados won by 3 wickets

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – Jamaica won by 6 runs

Round 3:

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands – Windwards won by 7 wickets

Jamaica vs Barbados – Barbados won by 9 wickets

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – Guyana won by 5 wickets

Round 4:

Jamaica vs Guyana – Guyana won by 8 wickets

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas – T&T Red Force Divas won by 6 wickets

Barbados vs Windward Islands – Barbados won by 4 wickets

Round 5:

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Barbados won by 8 wickets

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana – Guyana won by 1 run

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Windwards won by 6 wickets

2 comments