Ex-Windies batsman Sarwan questions Sammy's selection as coach

Former West Indies star batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan questioned the Cricket West Indies` selection of Daren Sammy over Shivnarine Chanderpaul as the West Indies white-ball coach.

The former West Indies captain Sammy, who won T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016, was appointed coach of the West Indies T20 and 50-over teams on May 12 by CWI.

The decision on the coach was made by Jimmy Adams (CWI's director of cricket), Enoch Lewis, (Chairman of cricket committee), Oneka Martin-Bird, (HR manager), Debra Coryat-Patton (Independent director), and (CWI president) Kishore Shallow.

Posting on his Facebook page Sarwan said, “Twenty-two persons/coaches were interviewed for the white ball coaching position. However, two were shortlisted. The big question is why were the other twenty (20) persons/coaches not made known to CWI directors, and why is this a big secret and is being kept away from the cricketing public? In the interest of transparency, those names should have been made available, at least to directors of CWI.”

