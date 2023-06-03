Pooran: The pressure is on for TKR at CPLT20

The pressure is on for four-time Republic Bank Limited Caribbean Premier League T20 winners Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to notch a historic fifth crown.

Despite the franchise boasting the tournament’s most title wins, TKR’s star-studded line-up is under the gun from its die-hard fans for the 2023 edition.

So said recently retained TKR players Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein, who both agree that while they are favourites to lift the trophy on paper, expectations, particularly from their fans, are high.

At last year’s edition, a talent-ridden TKR failed to make the CPLT20 playoffs although they boasted the likes of talismanic T20 players such as skipper Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales, Pooran and Hosein; all of whom were retained on Friday.

Additionally, TKR have once again secured the services of their relentless former captain Dwayne Bravo, who returned for 2023 after a two-year stint at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where he lifted the title in 2021.

Bravo, however, is the most successful CPLT20 player, having won the trophy five times, four with TKR and with the Patriots, two years ago.

Read more at Newsday

3 comments